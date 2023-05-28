HC orders inquiry into animal sacrifice in residential area at Edathala

May 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the police to inquire into the allegation that birds and animals are being sacrificed at a place of worship in a residential building at Edathala in Ernakulam, and take appropriate action under the Kerala Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act against the owner of the building.

Justice V.G. Arun issued the order recently while disposing of a writ petition filed by Ravindran P.T. of Edathala complaining that the police, Revenue officials, and the Edathala panchayat were not taking steps to stop slaughter of birds and animals done under the guise of ritualistic sacrifice on the second floor of the building owned by P. Anand.

The blood of slaughtered animals was being let out into the road with carcasses strewn all over the place, making life miserable for other residents, the petition said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court observed that it was disconcerting to note “the weak-kneed and jittery approach of the police and Revenue authorities” when illegalities committed under the garb of religion were brought to their notice. The authorities should be mindful of the fact that the laws of the country are equally applicable to all citizens, and no special treatment could be meted out to any person on religious grounds.

The court also noted that the freedom and right under Article 25 to freely profess, practise and propagate religion were subservient to the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21. Being so, the expression of religious freedom by the conduct of rituals could not result in the deprivation of the right to decent living guaranteed to other residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.