ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC orders imposition of maximum penalty for putting up unauthorised boards in public places

October 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered te committee constituted at the district levels to immediately remove every board, banners etc installed on public places in violation of the court’s orders from across the State, imposing the maximum penalty of ₹5,000 on each of them in addition to the expenses for their removal and disposal of such boards.

Justice Devan Ramachandran while hearing a petition against erection of illegal boards and flux boards observed that there were lakhs of boards and banners being removed from public places and if penalties are collected by the government, it can collect crores of money. The court noted that failure of committees to collect penalties would result in loss of public revenue. When the State was going through a financial crisis, one failed to understand how this source of revenue could be given up particularly when unauthorised boards were removed on a regular basis.

The court added that It is the right of a citizen to have a pleasing environment and any action by the perpetrator to defy this for selfish and vested reasons is certainly an offence which must attract sufficient penalties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US