HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC orders imposition of maximum penalty for putting up unauthorised boards in public places

October 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the committee constituted at the district levels to immediately remove every board, banners etc installed on public places in violation of the court’s orders from across the State, imposing the maximum penalty of ₹5,000 on each of them in addition to the expenses for their removal and disposal of such boards.

Justice Devan Ramachandran while hearing a petition against erection of illegal boards and flux boards observed that there were lakhs of boards and banners being removed from public places and if penalties are collected by the government, it can collect crores of money. The court noted that failure of committees to collect penalties would result in loss of public revenue. When the State was going through a financial crisis, one failed to understand how this source of revenue could be given up particularly when unauthorised boards were removed on a regular basis. The court added that It is the right of a citizen to have a pleasing environment and any action by the perpetrator to defy this for selfish and vested reasons is certainly an offence which must attract sufficient penalties.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.