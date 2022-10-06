HC orders action against buses flouting safety norms

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 06, 2022 21:12 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Transport Commissioner and State Police Chief to prohibit use of buses and other transport vehicles which flout the safety standards regarding lighting, light signaling devices, and noise control.

A Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar also ordered that the driving licence held by the driver of such a vehicle shall be forwarded to the licensing authority for disqualification or revocation under section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The court also directed that the certificate of fitness granted to such transport vehicle be cancelled by the prescribed authority, in accordance with the provisions under Subsection (4) of Section 56 of the Act.

The Bench passed the order in a pending suo motu case relating to the safety standards of vehicles, in light of the Vadakkancherry accident.

The court also asked the Centre to inform the court about the action that can be taken against the vloggers and others, who are uploading videos on ‘YouTube’ and other online platforms promoting the buses installed with flash lighting and other fitments.

