HC order to pump out water near Thripunithura canal

The Kerala High Court has directed the District Collector in his capacity as head of the District Disaster Management Authority to take immediate steps to pump out water logged in residential areas near Pandiparamabu Thodu at Kannankulangara in Thripunitnura.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the District Collector to ensure that a comprehensive survey of the canal was done under the aegis of competent survey authorities in a month so that the Thripunithura municipality could take steps for restoring the canal by even demolishing the offending structure, if any, put up by a builder.

The court cautioned the builder, Nila Homes, that if it was found eventually that they had encroached upon the canal and had made constructions, they would be subject to the maximum penalty permissible under the law and would be amenable to other actions warranted under various statutes and regulations.

The court passed the directives on a petition filed by M.K. Mahendran and four other residents complaining that a large number of families had been living virtually under knee-deep water for the last eight to nine months because the freshwater canal had been blocked by various persons including the builder. The court also directed the Thripunithura Municipal Secretary to file a report on the action taken to drain out the water from the area. The court ordered that such action should be undertaken under the overall supervision of the amicus curiae appointed by the court.

When the petition came up for hearing, C.V. Manu Vilsan, counsel for the municipality, submitted that the Revenue authorities were not cooperating with the municipality in identifying the boundaries of the canal through a proper survey to enable them to take steps for restoration.

The court said the directions were issued as an interim measure and a lasting solution could be obtained only if the canal was fully restored because it appeared to be the only water channel that could drain out rain and stormwater from the locality.