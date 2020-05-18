HC order onBrahmapuramenergy plant

KOCHI

18 May 2020 19:49 IST

The Principal Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department should decide on the cancellation of the agreement with GJ Ecopower Limited for setting up a waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram, ordered the Kerala High Court.

It was while considering the petition filed by the company that the court ordered the official to consider the application of the company. A decision has to be taken within two months after hearing the company, the court directed.

It was in 2016 that the firm was awarded the tender for setting up of the plant. However, the State government asked the Kochi Corporation to cancel the agreement on April 30, which was challenged by the company.

