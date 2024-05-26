GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC notice to Pathanamthitta Collector for non-compliance

Published - May 26, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has issued a notice to the Pathanamthitta District Collector on a petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings for non-compliance with a court directive to remove encroachments on the Oorukuzhi Thodu at Kottangal in Pathanamthitta district. The notice has been issued on a petition filed by Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi, Aluva, seeking a directive to the Director of Survey and Land Records to measure the encroachments on the Oorukuzhi thodu. There are residential and commercial constructions encroaching on the water course. The encroachments have adversely affected the natural flow of water, which causes flooding during rainy season. The petitioner pointed out that despite the specific directive, the Collector has not taken steps to comply with the directive.

