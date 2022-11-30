  1. EPaper
HC notice to govt., women’s commission

November 30, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala High Court will consider a petition filed by the girl students of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, against the restriction imposed on them from leaving the college hostel after 9.30 p.m.

The court on Tuesday pointed out that the University Grants Commission had directed the colleges not to impose unnecessary restrictions on students under the guise of safety. It had also cautioned colleges against gender discrimination. The tendency to introduce restrictions for girl students did not augur well for a civilised society, the court noted.

The court issued notices to the State government and the Kerala State Commission for women in the case.

