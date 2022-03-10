HC notice to govt. on pension for personal staff

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the State government on a public interest litigation challenging the rules regarding pension for personal staff of ministers, Leader of the Opposition and Government Chief Whip.

The petition said that while a minimum of 10 years of service was required under the Kerala Service Rules (KSR) for a government servant to be eligible for pension, the personal staff was given the benefit on completing two years of service.

A total of 1,223 individuals, who served as former personal staff, were currently receiving pension from the State. The petitioner contended that neither the Centre nor any of the other States were giving pension and family pension to personal staff and only Kerala was doing this. It was clear discrimination and violative of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.