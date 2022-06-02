HC notice on survivor’s plea for cancellation of bail

June 02, 2022 23:29 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the State government on a petition filed by the survivor seeking to cancel the bail granted to tattoo artist Sujeesh P.S in a rape case registered by the Cheranalloor police in Ernakulam.

In her petition, she pointed out that Sujeesh was arrested by the police on her complaint of raping her at his studio at Kunnumpuram, Cheranalloor, when she went to get tattooed. He was in custody for around 25 days. Later, the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court had granted him bail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the petition, the Cheranalloor police had already registered cases for raping another woman and also for sexually harassing yet another woman. He was even accused of sexually harassing a foreign woman who had come to his studio for tattooing. The sessions court had failed to take note of these cases registered against him and granted him bail.

Also Read Kochi tattooist remanded in judicial custody

The petitioner submitted that the investigation in the case against him was in advanced stage and if the accused continued to be on bail, he might tamper with the evidence and sabotage the investigation. There was every chance of him influencing or intimidating the witnesses in the case.