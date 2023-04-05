HC notice on plea for widening Kochi-Munnar road

April 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a petition seeking a directive to start work on widening NH-85 from Kochi to Munnar.

The petition was filed by Soman Chellappan and P.M. Basheer, presidents of Adimali and Kothamangalam block panchayats respectively. According to them, the work was yet to start despite the successful completion of bidding and tendering three months ago.

As per empirical data, the Kochi-Munnar stretch was perhaps the most accident-prone stretch of NH-85. In fact, the stretch was getting more and more damaged by the day owing to lack of adequate maintenance, said the petitioners.

