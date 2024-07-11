HC notice on plea for a probe into the allegation against Calicut VC

The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor (V-C), Calicut University on a petition by a senate member seeking a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the V-C.

The petition was filed by Rasheed Ahamed P. He alleged that the V-C had misappropriated crores of money in the purchase and installation of an automatic storage and retrieval system (ASRS) for storing and maintaining answer sheets at the university. He said that nearly ₹26 crore was spent on the project citing automation of the examination system. However, even after spending such a huge amount, the system remains dysfunctional.The work was being done manually.

