Kochi

HC names amicus curiae in parking fee case

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 22, 2022 00:10 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 00:12 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in a case filed against collection of parking fee from customers at a shopping mall in Kochi.

Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on a writ petition filed by Bosco Louis of Kochi seeking to prohibit collection of parking fees by the mall management. The petitioner argued that the management had no right to collect the fee, and that it was in violation of Rule 20 of the Kerala Building Rules and Section 475 of the Kerala Municipality Act.

High Court lawyer Alex Scaria has been appointed as amicus curiae in the case.

