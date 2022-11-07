HC moved to probe ‘conspiracy to attack’ Kerala Governor

Petitioner submits that Governor was manhandled while addressing the Indian History Congress at the Kannur University in 2019

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 07, 2022 19:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A petition was filed at the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to conduct a police probe into the alleged conspiracy to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Indian History Congress at Kannur University on December 20, 2019. The petition was filed by K.V. Manoj Kumar, president, the Indian Lawyers’ Congress, Kannur district.

He said there was an attempt to manhandle the Governor and his ADC’s shirt was torn in the commotion on the stage. The Governor had alleged that the Kannur University Vice Chancellor was behind the conspiracy. The petitioner had filed a complaint before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate. He said a proper investigation was indispensable to book those behind the conspiracy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It would be impossible to prove the case by examining witnesses. Besides, in view of the constitutional bar under Article 361 of the Constitution and under provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Governor could not be examined. Therefore, a probe by the police was essential.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app