HC moved to probe ‘conspiracy to attack’ Kerala Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

A petition was filed at the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to conduct a police probe into the alleged conspiracy to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Indian History Congress at Kannur University on December 20, 2019. The petition was filed by K.V. Manoj Kumar, president, the Indian Lawyers’ Congress, Kannur district.

He said there was an attempt to manhandle the Governor and his ADC’s shirt was torn in the commotion on the stage. The Governor had alleged that the Kannur University Vice Chancellor was behind the conspiracy. The petitioner had filed a complaint before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate. He said a proper investigation was indispensable to book those behind the conspiracy.

It would be impossible to prove the case by examining witnesses. Besides, in view of the constitutional bar under Article 361 of the Constitution and under provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Governor could not be examined. Therefore, a probe by the police was essential.