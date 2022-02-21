HC moved to get life-saving drug for baby

Medicine costing ₹18 crore manufactured in US

Medicine costing ₹18 crore manufactured in US

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the State and Centre Governments to a plea by the father of a five- month-old baby suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, seeking a directive to the governments to provide medicines for the baby's treatment.

The petition was filed by Siddique K.V. of Kannur. According to him, the life of the baby could be saved only by administering the drug Onasemnogene Abeparvovec (Zolgensma) which costs ₹18 crore.

The drug was not being manufactured in India. It had to be imported from the U.S.A. However, the petitioner or other relatives could not afford the expenses for the import of the drug. The petitioner said that the State was duty-bound to extend medical assistance to everyone for saving human life.

Since it was not affordable for the parents of the baby to secure the life-saving drug, the State was obliged to secure and administer it to the baby, he said.