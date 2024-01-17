HC moved for transgender reservation in public employment

January 17, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the responses of the State and Union governments to a petition filed by a transgender person seeking a directive to make reservation for the transgender community in admission to educational institutions and in government employment. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Aneera Kabeer, a cluster coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, seeking to implement a directive issued by the Supreme Court in the NALSA Vs Union of India case to provide reservation for the community. The court suo motu impleaded the Union government in the case. According to the petitioner, the State Public Service Commission and the State government had not yet introduced reservation for transgender persons despite a Supreme Court directive. Besides, while enacting the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the government had not chosen to provide reservation for the transgenders by treating them as socially and educationally backward classes.