HC moved for initiating criminal proceedings based on Hema Committee report

A writ petition was filed on Wednesday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to initiate criminal proceedings for the sexual offences mentioned in the the K. Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The petition filed by Navas from Thiruvananthapuram also sought a directive to the State government to produce the uncensored report and call for all the records with the committee.

According to the petitioner, the committee had pointed out sexual offences and harassment faced by the women in the industry based on evidences. The State is the prosecuting authority and, therefore, it is the duty of the State government to initiate suo motu cases if any cognizable offence is committed by any person in the State.

The report of the committee revealed incidents of sexual molestations, rape and discrimination faced by the women working in the film industry. He pointed out that the censured pages of the report contained the most important evidences of sexual crimes. These are criminal offences and perpetrators of such crimes must be proceeded against and brought to book.