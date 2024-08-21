GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC moved for initiating criminal proceedings based on Hema Committee report

Published - August 21, 2024 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A writ petition was filed on Wednesday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to initiate criminal proceedings for the sexual offences mentioned in the the K. Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The petition filed by Navas from Thiruvananthapuram also sought a directive to the State government to produce the uncensored report and call for all the records with the committee.

According to the petitioner, the committee had pointed out sexual offences and harassment faced by the women in the industry based on evidences. The State is the prosecuting authority and, therefore, it is the duty of the State government to initiate suo motu cases if any cognizable offence is committed by any person in the State.

The report of the committee revealed incidents of sexual molestations, rape and discrimination faced by the women working in the film industry. He pointed out that the censured pages of the report contained the most important evidences of sexual crimes. These are criminal offences and perpetrators of such crimes must be proceeded against and brought to book.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.