HC moved for fast tracking trial against Antony Raju

A petition was filed on Wednesday before the Kerala High Court seeking to expedite the trial in a case pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Nedumangad, against Transport Minister Antony Raju in connection with the alleged tampering of evidence in a drug smuggling case.

The prosecution case was that Mr. Raju, in his earlier capacity as a lawyer of an Australian national, accused in a narcotic smuggling case, had aided the accused to tamper with the evidence to escape from the clutches of law.

The petition was filed by one George from Thrissur. According to him, the police had filed the charge sheet against Solaman Joseph of Peroorkada and Antony Raju in 2006 and the case had been pending since then.

He wanted the High Court to order an inquiry by the Registrar (Vigilance) into the delay in the trial of the case. The people had every right to know the fraud played in the case since those sitting at the helm of affairs were paid from the exchequer. The delay was is culpable and unjustifiable, the petitioner said.