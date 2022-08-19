HC moved for cancelling bail to Civic Chandran

Reasoning given by sessions court perverse and untenable: govt.

Reasoning given by sessions court perverse and untenable: govt.

The State government on Friday filed an appeal before the Kerala High Court seeking to set aside an order of the Kozhikode Sessions Court granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in a sexual assault case registered against him at the Koyilandy police station in Kozhikode.

The prosecution case was that on April 16, 2022 the complainant had arranged a function in connection with her book publishing. After the function at about 6.30 a.m. on April 17, the accused sexually assaulted and outraged her modesty with the knowledge that she belonged to a Scheduled Caste. She also alleged that the accused had chatted with her over her mobile phone with sexual intention.

The government, in its appeal, said the finding of the sessions court that the accused had no knowledge that the victim belonged to a Scheduled Caste was against the facts of the case and such a conclusion was without legal basis. The knowledge of the accused was purely a question of fact and the same could be verified only after questioning the accused.

The investigation so far conducted undoubtedly revealed that the allegations against the accused were true and his custodial interrogation was highly required for effective investigation of the case.

The sessions court seriously erred in stating that there was no prima facie case against the accused. Besides, the sessions court should have considered that the delay in filing the complaint occurred due to the mental trauma and also due to the untimely demise of the father of the survivor.

The sessions court also should have considered the fact that the offence alleged against the accused was serious. The reasoning given by the sessions court for granting him anticipatory bail was perverse and untenable.