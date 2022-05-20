HC moved against Returning Officer’s order

May 20, 2022 22:08 IST

KOCHI

A petition has been moved in the High Court challenging the order of the Returning Officer in the Thrikkakara byelection accepting the the nomination papers of the UDF candidate, Uma Thomas. The petition was filed by C.P. Dileep Nair of Kadavanthra. According to him, he had filed a petition before the Returning Officer seeking to reject the the nomination papers of Ms Thomas. He said that the bank loans taken by P.T. Thomas had not been cleared. All the assets and liabilities of the deceased husband devolved on the wife. As such, when there was an outstanding liability due to the bank, the nomination should have been rejected by the Returning Officer. The petitioner sought a directive to the Chief Election Commissioner to consider his complaint filed against the rejection of his objections.