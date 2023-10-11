ADVERTISEMENT

HC moved against hike in flight charges

October 11, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court challenging the increase in flight charges to Gulf countries during festival seasons. In his petition, Zainul Abideen, managing director of a company based in the Gulf, points out that during the festival seasons, the charges are spiked four times of normal charges. Though he had submitted a representation before the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no action has been taken. The petitioner seeks a directive to the Ministry to formulate criteria for determination of the fare hike. When the case came up for hearing, the court asked the petitioner to implead the Chief Secretary as a respondent in the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US