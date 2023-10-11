HC moved against hike in flight charges

October 11, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court challenging the increase in flight charges to Gulf countries during festival seasons. In his petition, Zainul Abideen, managing director of a company based in the Gulf, points out that during the festival seasons, the charges are spiked four times of normal charges. Though he had submitted a representation before the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no action has been taken. The petitioner seeks a directive to the Ministry to formulate criteria for determination of the fare hike. When the case came up for hearing, the court asked the petitioner to implead the Chief Secretary as a respondent in the petition.