HC moved against fixation of minimum wages

Kochi

11 March 2020 08:32 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to March 16 the hearing on a writ petition challenging fixation of minimum wages for employees working in non-banking private financial institutions in the State. In a petition, BRD Finance Limited, Thrissur, and three other non-banking financing firms said the notification on wages for the employees of the financial institutions had been issued in January 6, 2020. The wage was fixed without hearing the financing institutions. Therefore, the notification was illegal.

According to the petitioners, there had been an increase of nearly 100% in the wages of various categories of employees. It would have a crippling effect on smaller financial institutions like the one run by the petitioners. The government ought to have categorised the industry based on the numbers of branches, network and profitability as was being done in the case of hospitals.

