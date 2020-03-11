HC moved against fixation of minimum wages

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to March 16 the hearing on a writ petition challenging fixation of minimum wages for employees working in non-banking private financial institutions in the State. In a petition, BRD Finance Limited, Thrissur, and three other non-banking financing firms said the notification on wages for the employees of the financial institutions had been issued in January 6, 2020. The wage was fixed without hearing the financing institutions. Therefore, the notification was illegal.
According to the petitioners, there had been an increase of nearly 100% in the wages of various categories of employees. It would have a crippling effect on smaller financial institutions like the one run by the petitioners. The government ought to have categorised the industry based on the numbers of branches, network and profitability as was being done in the case of hospitals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.