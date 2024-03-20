ADVERTISEMENT

HC moved against conversion therapy for lesbians, gays

March 20, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to April 9 the hearing on a writ petition filed by a lesbian couple alleging that one of them was subjected to forced conversion therapy by their parents to change their sexual orientation.

The petitioners said they had been in a relationship for the past three years and were residing together. In fact, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had permitted them to live together while disposing of a complaint by their parents.

The petitioners alleged that one of them was subjected to conversion therapy in Kozhikode and was treated by doctors against her will.

Such practice was a violation of the Mental Health Act and fundamental rights of the petitioners. Many hospitals were subjecting persons like the petitioners to conversion or corrective treatments under the guise of psychiatric treatment under familial pressure. 

The petition sought a declaration that conversion therapy or any form of forced treatment or medical practice to change sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression of people are illegal, unconstitutional, and violative of fundamental rights.

