HC moved against resorts and tourists inside forests in Mankulam, Anakkulam

April 07, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The inaction of revenue authorities in Idukki to stop illegal functioning of resorts and homestays and influx of tourists into the forest areas of Mankulam and Anakkulam has wreaked havoc on the tribal settlement areas, according to a writ petition filed before the Kerala High Court.

One Earth, One Life, a non-government organisation, pointed out that inaccessible forest areas in these places were opened to the public under the guise of providing transportation facilities to the tribals at the instance of encroachers and local politicians. The petitioner said that even the Forest department officers returning after inspection of a pavilion constructed by encroachers inside forest land coming under Anakkulam forest were surrounded and attacked by a mob led by local politicians and encroachers in January this year. Subsequently, cases were registered against them.

Tourists and outsiders often honk air horns that irritate elephants and create traffic blocks inside the forest, resulting in a spurt in human-elephant conflicts. Both Mankulam and Anakkulam, under the Malayattoor Forest Division, have a considerable presence of wild animals, including elephants.

The State government had constituted a committee consisting of Subcollector of Devikulam, Divisional Forest Officer of Mankulam and Survey Deputy Director of Idukki for completing the survey on properties in the illegal possession of encroachers. However, inspection could not be completed allegedly due to frequent transfers of Revenue Divisional Officers appointed as forest settlement officers in Devikulam. The inordinate delay in surveying, demarcating the land had also led to rampant encroachments.

The petitioner sought a directive to the State and the Revenue authorities of Idukki district to evict all encroachers from the forest land and not to permit vehicles carrying tourists inside the forests under the Mankulam, Malayattoor and Kuttampuzha forest divisions. It also sought demarcation of the lands and completion of the forest land.