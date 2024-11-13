ADVERTISEMENT

HC modifies the status quo order on maintaining constructions for Tent City in two islands of Lakshadweep

Published - November 13, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has vacated a single Judge’s order directing the Lakshadweep Administration to maintain the status quo on construction of structures at Thinnakkara and Bangaram Islands for Tent city as part of its tourism project. The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S. while modifying the interim order of the single judge recently ordered that any constructions made for Tent City in the two islands shall be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions filed against allotment of the land for the tent city. The Bench passed the order on an appeal filed by the Lakshadweep Administrator challenging the single judge’s order. The single judge’s order came on a petition filed by two residents. The Bench pointed out that the structures put up on the accreted land for Tent City at Thinnakkara Island and Bengaram Island are only temporary structures, mainly tents for the accommodation of tourists .The construction of the tents is nearing completion. A substantial amount has already been spent for putting up such temporary structures, for promoting tourism In such circumstances, there was no reason to sustain the interim order of status quo granted by the single judge.

