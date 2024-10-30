ADVERTISEMENT

HC issues notice to Suresh Gopi on a petition challenging his election from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency

Published - October 30, 2024 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi, in response to a petition challenging his election from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

The court issued the notice while admitting a petition filed by Binoy A.S., a voter. According to the petitioner, during the election campaign, Mr. Gopi’s election agent and associates had engaged in various corrupt practices as defined under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

As per the Section, appeal made by a candidate or his agent or any other person with the consent of the candidate or his election agent to vote for the candidate making use of religious symbol is a corrupt practice.

Mr. Binoy alleged that flex boards with photos of Mr. Gopi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and photos of Ram temple at Ayodhya were placed in various places of the constituency.

They, thus, had used the religious symbol of Ram temple to obtain votes. Besides, BJP leader A.P. Abdullakutty during the election campaign had appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of Mr. Gopi keeping in mind the religious symbol of Lord Ram. Mr. Binoy also alleged that Mr. Gopi and his agents had allegedly offered monetary incentives to certain voters.

