HC issues notice to State on plea against involving govt. officials in Navakerala Sadas

December 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Kochi

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday issued notice to the State government, on a writ petition seeking a directive to the Chief Secretary, officers of All India Services, and other government officials to immediately dissociate themselves from the conduct of Navakerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the Kerala Cabinet.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission also when the petition came up for hearing. In his petition, Jollymon Kalayil of Pathanamthitta said that all the government orders issued with respect to the Navakerala Sadas showed that it was a veiled pre-notification of a high-voltage election campaign conducted at the expense of the public exchequer through the the State Civil Services.

The LDF government was using government machinery and fleecing the exchequer to pitch their election propaganda ahead of the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the forthcoming parliamentary elections. He alleged that the ruling party was misusing the entire Civil Services system to raise funds and sponsorships and support for the programme, violating the specific code of conduct prescribed for the civil servants as well as the laws on taxation, banking, and other regulations.

‘Identifying sponsors’

Though the government order says that “no cash contributions should be raised for the programme or coupons or receipts printed”, it further stipulates that the district collectors and administration should identify sponsors and collect money through advertisements. These were euphemisms used to authorise fund-raising by public officials from private parties/citizens/business for explicitly political purposes.

The petitioner also wanted the court to issue a directive to stop involvement of All India and State civil servants in raising contributions and sponsorships for the Navakerala Sadas and particularly without issue of receipts or acknowledgments.