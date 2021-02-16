HC issues notice to officials

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the State Chief Secretary and the Secretaries of the Revenue and Local Self Government Departments on a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials. Mary Joseph, the petitioner, submitted that the officials had failed to implement the High Court directive to take steps for preventing commercial constructions on assigned land. The Kerala High Court had earlier asked the Revenue officials to record in the land documents, the purpose for which the land was assigned. The petitioner submitted that the officials failed to implement the court order, which was issued in June last year.

The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court had earlier rejected the appeals filed by the State against the court order, issued by a single judge.