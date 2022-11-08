HC issues notice to KU, Chancellor

Gopakumar K C 3698 KOCHI
November 08, 2022 20:33 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the University of Kerala (KU) and the Chancellor on a writ petition seeking a directive to the search-cum-selection committee constituted by the Chancellor for the selection of Vice Chancellor for the university to complete the selection process in view of the refusal by the Senate to name its nominee on the selection committee.

The petition was filed by S. Jayan, Senate member. He alleged the majority of the Senate members were acting contrary to the academic interest of the university aided by political consideration. Nor they were interested in the welfare of the students’ community.

The university Acts and statutes had conferred powers on the remaining members of the committee to proceed with the selection process and complete it.

Appointment challenged

Justice Devan Ramachandran also issued notices to the Chancellor and the State government on a writ petition challenging the appointment of Ishitha Roy, Agriculture Production Commissioner, as Vice Chancellor in charge of Kerala Agricultural University.

The notice was issued on the petition filed by P.K. Sureshkumar, general council member of the university. According to him, the appointment was in violation of the UGC regulations.

