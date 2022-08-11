Kochi

HC issues notice to Dileep on plea for bail cancellation

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 11, 2022 18:22 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:22 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to actor Dileep, one of the accused in the actor sexual assault case, on a petition filed by the Crime Branch seeking cancellation of bail granted to him for alleged violation of bail conditions.

The petition also challenged the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court order dismissing its plea for cancelling the actor’s bail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The prosecution sought to cancel the bail alleging that he had tried to influence some of the witnesses in the case relating to conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor assault case registered in the wake of director Balachandrakumar’s allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cime Branch said that it found that Dileep had influenced 10 witnesses. The Special Court had rejected its plea without proper examination of the evidence, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...