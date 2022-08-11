HC issues notice to Dileep on plea for bail cancellation

August 11, 2022 18:22 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to actor Dileep, one of the accused in the actor sexual assault case, on a petition filed by the Crime Branch seeking cancellation of bail granted to him for alleged violation of bail conditions.

The petition also challenged the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court order dismissing its plea for cancelling the actor’s bail.

The prosecution sought to cancel the bail alleging that he had tried to influence some of the witnesses in the case relating to conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor assault case registered in the wake of director Balachandrakumar’s allegations.

The Cime Branch said that it found that Dileep had influenced 10 witnesses. The Special Court had rejected its plea without proper examination of the evidence, it said.