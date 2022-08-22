HC issues notice to Civic Chandran

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Monday issued a notice to social activist and writer Civic Chandran on an appeal filed by the survivor in a sexual assault case registered against him seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to him by the Kozhikode sessions court.

When the appeal came up for hearing, K.V. Bhadrakumari, counsel for the survivor, submitted that the order was illegal and arbitrary. She contended that the findings of the sessions court were perverse.

She pointed out that the sessions court had granted him anticipatory bail holding that the writer was fighting against the caste system and involved in a number of agitations. Therefore, the offences under provisions of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act did not prima facie stand against him.

The court had observed that the available material showed there was an attempt to tarnish the status of Civil Chandran in society. These findings were unjust and unsustainable in law.

The prosecution case was that on April 16, 2022 the survivor had arranged a function in connection with her book publishing. After the function at about 6.30 a.m. on April 17, the accused sexually assaulted and outraged her modesty with the knowledge that she belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

She said in her appeal that the writer used to send sexually coloured messages to her and committed sexual abuse knowing well that she belonged to a Scheduled Caste. The delay of three months in filing a complaint occurred because she was distressed following her father’s death.

The petitioner pointed out that the sessions court allowed the anticipatory bail petition on an erroneous appreciation of facts.

The government had also moved an appeal against the anticipatory bail granted to Chandran. It said the investigation had revealed that the allegations against the accused were true and his custodial interrogation was highly required. The reasons given by the sessions court for granting him anticipatory bail were perverse and untenable.