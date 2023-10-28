HamberMenu
HC issues notice on plea to include volleyball in National Games

The petitioners sought a directive to the ad hoc committee to recommend to the association to include volleyball in the events of the national games

October 28, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala High Court issued notice seeking a directive to include volleyball in the events at the 37th National Games now being held in Goa. 

The Kerala High Court issued notice seeking a directive to include volleyball in the events at the 37th National Games now being held in Goa.  | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the Indian Olympic Association and ad hoc committee for the Volleyball Federation of India on a petition seeking a directive to include volleyball in the events at the 37th National Games now being held in Goa.

In a petition, Roli Pathak of Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium Khelo India Volleyball Academy, Pathanamthitta, and eight other young volleyball players said that the ad hoc committee for the Volleyball Federation of India appointed by the Indian Olympic Association had no authority to recommend that volleyball need not be included in the National Games.

The petitioners pointed out that last year the Kerala team had won the gold medal in the volleyball competition at the National Games held in Gujarat. The petitioners sought a directive to the ad hoc committee to recommend to the association to include volleyball in the events of the national games. The ad hoc committee is constituted till a new election to the federation and newly elected committee is put in place.

