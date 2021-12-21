HC issues notice on petition against collection of parking fee at mall

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the State Government, Kalamassery Municipality, and the Lulu international shopping mall in Ernakulam on a writ petition against the collection of parking fees from customers.

Justice N. Nagaresh issued the notice when a writ petition filed by Pauly Vadakkan, a filmmaker, came up for hearing. According to him, parking fees were collected from him when he had visited the mall. He alleged that he was threatened when he had initially refused to pay the fee. The petitioner contended that the management of the mall had no right to levy the parking fee. The parking area in a commercial complex was a public place meant for the customers visiting the commercial complex and the mall management could not collect parking fees.

It was a violation of Rule 20 of the Kerala Building Rules and Section 475 of the Kerala Municipality Act. The petitioner sought a declaration that collection of parking fees by the mall was illegal.