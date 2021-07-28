HC issues notice on election petition against Babu

KOCHI

28 July 2021 22:25 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Congress MLA K. Babu on a petition challenging his election from the Thripunithura constituency.

Justice Shircy V. issued the notice when the petition filed by the defeated CPI(M) candidate, M. Swaraj, came up for hearing.

The petition alleged that Mr. Babu and other Congress workers had canvassed votes in the name of Ayyappa. Therefore, the election was vitiated by corrupt practices under the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

The court ordered posting of the petition for hearing after the Onam vacation.