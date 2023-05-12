HC issues directives to prevent overloading of passenger boats

May 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

In order to ensure that no passenger boat accident happen solely on account of overloading and negligence of operators or the staff in charge of the boat, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday issued a few directives, including one to display a board showing the passenger capacity of the boat at embarkation points, exit, and within the cabins

The Bench led by Justice Devan Ramachandran also ordered that the driver/serang/ master of the respective boat shall be responsible for the embarkation of passengers to the maximum limit legally permissible and shall be held responsible if there is any violations.

These persons as well as the owner and the operator will also be held responsible to ensure that passenger entry is restricted only to the areas to which it is permissible and other areas are sufficiently barricaded taking into account the stability parameters of the boat.

The court passed the order when a suo motu case initiated by the High Court in the wake of the Tanur boat accident came up for hearing. The court said the fundamental imperative was to ensure that boats were allowed to ferry or carry only the certified number of passengers.

The court also appointed V. Shyamkumar, High Court lawyer with experience and practice in admiralty and mercantile laws, to act as an amicus curiae in the case.

The court also directed the authorities to consider the suggestion of the amicus curiae that boats shall keep a written record of the passengers, showing the number of women and men separately. It should be certified by a designed employee who is in charge of the embarkation point.

He also suggested such persons should be vested with duty to ensure sufficient life-saving equipment were available on the boats and that no person was allowed to travel without wearing life buoys.

The court also asked the government to inform it whether every tourist/passenger boat is covered by a proper insurance within the legal framework applicable, and if not, also the steps required to be taken to ensure the same.

Cyberbullying of courts

Expressing concern over cyberbullying of the court following the initiation of the suo motu case and over the observations of the court in the wake of the murder of the house surgeon Vandana Das, the court orally observed that “the court is being attacked right, left and centre”. “The court’s voice cannot not be stifled... We are not scared. We have to say what we want to say.”

The court said it was the duty of the State government to ensure that the court was able to work without fear.

The court said it did not intend to “administer or micro manage the affairs of the State”. The court steps in when the persons in charge failed to act.