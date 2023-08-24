HC initiates suo motu contempt case against CPI(M) Idukki secretary

August 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday initiated a suo motu contempt of court case against C.V. Varghese, Idukki district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for going ahead with the the construction of the party area committee office at Santhanpara despite a High Court directive to stop the construction.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas also restrained the party secretary from using the building without further orders from the court.

The court observed that there had been prima facie violation of the court order by the party by undertaking construction activities despite the secretary being a party to the case.

The court noted that the order prohibiting the construction passed by the village officer on August 23 also stated that construction was being undertaken in violation of the High Court order. In fact, the party secretary was made one of the parties to the case as early as August 5 and that meant the court orders were known to the secretary, the court added.

The court directed the Idukki District Collector to ensure that the memos issued to the party asking it to stop the construction of office buildings at Bisonvalley without the no-objection certificate from revenue authorities were strictly implemented.

The court passed the order when a public interest litigation against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district came up for hearing.

During the hearing, the amicus curiae and counsel for the petitioners pointed out that the party secretary did not stop the construction of the building at Santhanpara even after the High Court passed the order.

Counsel for the party secretary, however, submitted that the construction was stopped on August 23. The court then orally observed that counsel was admitting the fact that the construction continued in violation of the court order passed on August 22. The court had directed the District Collector to forthwith stop the construction when it was brought to the attention of the court that the construction was being undertaken despite the issue of stop memos.

