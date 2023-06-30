HC initiates suo motu case against police for failure to offer protection to bus owner

June 30, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday initiated suo motu contempt of court proceedings against the District Police Chief (Kottayam) and the Station House Officer, Kumarakom, for not complying with the court order to provide police protection to Raj Mohan, a Gulf returnee, from causing obstruction to the operation of his bus service by union leaders.

Justice N. Nagaresh also directed the two officers to appear in court on July 10 at 10.15 a.m. The court observed that it was learnt from media reports that in spite of the police protection order, the bus owner was assaulted. In such circumstances, a suo motu contempt case was initiated.

Media reports said that Mr. Mohan was attacked by a CITU leader. He had earlier obtained a High Court order providing police protection for resuming the bus service. On the instructions of the police, he removed the flags, following which CITU leaders allegedly attacked him.