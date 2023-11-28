HamberMenu
HC initiates contempt of court case against 29 lawyers of Kottayam Bar

The contempt proceeding was initiated on the basis of the reports filed by the CJM and the Kottayam District and Sessions Judge in connection with the incident.

November 28, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has initiated a suo motu contempt of court proceeding against 29 lawyers for allegedly using abusive language and shouting at Kottayam Chief Judicial Magistrate Viveeja Sethumohan.

The contempt proceeding was initiated on the basis of the reports filed by the CJM and the Kottayam District and Sessions Judge in connection with the incident. The lawyers had shouted slogans both inside the court hall and outside during a protest against the case booked against M. Navab, a lawyer for allegedly furnishing a fake tax receipt for obtaining bail for his client.

When the case came up, the Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Girish on Tuesday directed the High Court Registry to give a copy of the contempt case to the Advocate General.

