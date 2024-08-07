HC imposes cost on a lawyer for filing baseless contempt case

The Kerala High Court has recently imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on a lawyer for moving a contempt of court petition against a judicial officer in Kottayam without any basis.

Justice C. Jayachandran asked P.M Kurian, a lawyer from Kottayam, to pay the cost to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam, in a month. The court, while dismissing the contempt petition, observed that the petitioner had stooped down to the extent of hurling unfounded and wanton allegations not only against a judicial officer, but also against his counterpart.

This was a clear aberration to the fraternity and comity expected to be maintained between the members of the legal profession. The court observed that the overall conduct of the petitioner is nothing but gross abuse of process of the court.

