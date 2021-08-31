HC imposes ₹15,000 cost on former panchayat secretary

The Kerala High Court has imposed a cost of ₹15,000 on a former secretary of the Cheranalloor panchayat for filing a false affidavit regarding the filing of an appeal in a case.

The court directed her to pay the cost to the High Court Legal Service Committee. The directive came on a contempt of court case field by Joe Thattil. According to him, a single judge had directed the panchayat to allot house number to his newly constructed house. However, the then secretary, V.R. Mallika, had filed an appeal before the Division Bench against the single judge’s directive without sanction of the panchayat committee. She said that the appeal was filed, anticipating sanction from the committee.