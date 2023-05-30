HC impleads NCERT, SCERT on inclusion of preventive programmes in curriculum

May 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday suo motu impleaded National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT Kerala), Thiruvananthapuram in the case for including a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse as part of school curriculum.

When the case came up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that the preventive programme was being implemented this year. In fact, one period in a week had been set apart for educating the school students on Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on how to lodge complaints about sexual abuses.

Advocate Parvathy Menon, a member of the expert committee on including the programme in the curriculum, submitted that sanction had been given by the State government to SCERT to form the curriculum core committee and curriculum steering committee based on the recommendations of NCERT. This committee would revise the textbooks.

When the government pleader submitted that the curriculum revision committee was facing certain difficulties and sought more time to implement the court directive to include the preventive programme in the curriculum, the court said that if there is a will, there is a way. The government was bound to revise the curriculum. The government could not just say that the directive came only in August 2022 and that it didn’t have time. The court added that other than sensitising the teachers and parents, “you are not actually providing any awareness programmes to the students”.