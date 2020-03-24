HC holds hearing via videoconferencing

In a first of its kind, the Kerala High Court on Monday turned a court hall into a virtual court room and held proceedings via video conferencing in eight bail petitions and passed orders on some of them.

The video-conferencing was arranged in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan conducted the video conferencing, sitting in his chamber and hearing the arguments of the lawyers and the government pleader from the court hall.

The conferencing was done through Zoom video conference app, which linked the judge with the lawyers sitting in the court hall. Once the lawyers requested the court officer to begin the proceedings, the app got connected with the judge and the proceedings began.

According to T.A. Unnikrishnan, lawyer in one of the cases who participated in the video conferencing hearing, it was a good option in these trying circumstances. It could make social distancing easier for lawyers.

In one of the cases, the virtual court granted bail to Vasu and Anilkumar, accused in a case registered in the Thenmala police station in Kollam district in connection with an acid attack case. They were charged with offences under Sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (A) (Acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the prosecution, the first accused had restrained the victim and poured acid on him.

The court adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of an accused in a murder case from Thiruvananthapuram.