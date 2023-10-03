HC green signal for Munnar task force

October 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The task force constituted for evicting the illegal encroachments in Munnar can go ahead with its assignment, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has said on Tuesday.

The court gave the green signal when the State government informed the court about the formation of the task force on a petition filed by One Earth One Life, a non-governmental organisation.

The bench asked the Amicus Curiae in the case to file a report on the modes for assessing the carrying capacity of hill stations like Munnar. The court will consider the case again on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.