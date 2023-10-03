ADVERTISEMENT

HC green signal for Munnar task force

October 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The bench asked the Amicus Curiae in the case to file a report on the modes for assessing the carrying capacity of hill stations like Munnar.

The Hindu Bureau

The task force constituted for evicting the illegal encroachments in Munnar can go ahead with its assignment, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has said on Tuesday.

The court gave the green signal when the State government informed the court about the formation of the task force on a petition filed by One Earth One Life, a non-governmental organisation.

The bench asked the Amicus Curiae in the case to file a report on the modes for assessing the carrying capacity of hill stations like Munnar. The court will consider the case again on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US