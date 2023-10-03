HamberMenu
HC green signal for Munnar task force

The bench asked the Amicus Curiae in the case to file a report on the modes for assessing the carrying capacity of hill stations like Munnar.

October 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The task force constituted for evicting the illegal encroachments in Munnar can go ahead with its assignment, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has said on Tuesday.

The court gave the green signal when the State government informed the court about the formation of the task force on a petition filed by One Earth One Life, a non-governmental organisation.

The bench asked the Amicus Curiae in the case to file a report on the modes for assessing the carrying capacity of hill stations like Munnar. The court will consider the case again on Tuesday.

