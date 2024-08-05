ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants interim bail to former president of Pulpally coop. bank

Updated - August 05, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

K.K. Abraham was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023 in a money laundering case registered in the wake of irregularities in the bank

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has granted interim bail to K.K. Abraham, former general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and former president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank, Wayanad, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case registered in the wake of irregularities in the bank.

The court passed the order recently on a bail petition filed by Abraham. According to his petition, he has been in judicial custody since November 7, 2023. The prosecution case was that Abraham and the other accused, who were the officer-bearers of the cooperative bank, had taken several loans in the names of various persons, without their consent, by overvaluing the properties offered as collateral security. They failed to repay the loan amount and thus had caused a loss of ₹5.62 crore to the bank.

‘Serious illness’

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that he was suffering from serious illness and needed expert medical treatment. The first provision to Section 45(1) of the PMLA permits a person to be released on bail, if he is sick or infirm. The court said it was satisfied that the petitioner is suffering from a serious illness and he needs immediate treatment. Therefore, petitioner is entitled to be released on interim bail for the time being, subject to the condition that he produces the medical reports issued by the doctor of his choice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US