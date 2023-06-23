HamberMenu
HC grants interim anticipatory bail to KSU leader

June 23, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail for two weeks to Ansil Jaleel, a Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) leader from Alappuzha, in a case pertaining to the alleged forgery of his degree certificate.

The court passed the order when the anticipatory bail petition of Mr. Jaleel in the case came up for hearing. The court also directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer within one week for subjecting himself to interrogation. After interrogation, in case the petitioner is arrested, he shall be released on bail on his executing a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the like sum. The case was registered by the Cantonment police against him on a complaint lodged by the Registrar of Kerala University with the State Police Chief.

