HC grants bail to woman accused of killing newborn in Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to a 23-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the murder of her newborn at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi.

The prosecution case was that the woman smothered the baby three hours after birth and hurled the body, after wrapping it in a parcel cover, from the fifth floor of her apartment to the nearby road on May 3. The police had registered a case against the youth who had reportedly sexually harassed and impregnated her. The prosecution further alleged that the petitioner committed the act and threw the infant on the road for the purpose of concealing the birth of her child.

When the petition came up for hearing, P. Vijayabhanu, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted that there was no material to substantiate the allegation that she had murdered her baby. She was falsely implicated in the crime. The investigation was over. In fact, she was a rape victim and was under mental depression. Therefore, her continued detention in judicial custody was unnecessary, the counsel said.

The court, while granting her bail, observed that the petitioner’s further detention was unnecessary considering the facts that the petitioner was a young woman aged 23 years, she is an alleged victim of rape, she had been in judicial custody for the past 80 days, investigation into the case was complete, recovery had been effected, and she did not have any criminal antecedents.

