July 19, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to G.J. Shyju, suspended Principal of Christian College, Kattakada, Thiruvananthapuram, and A. Vishak, a former SFI activist in the college, in a criminal case registered against them for illegally substituting one of the elected university union councillors with Vishak on a list sent to Kerala University.

The court passed the order on a petition moved by them seeking bail.

